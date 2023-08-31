Unilorin alerts public of scammers using VC’s name

The warning is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Kunle Akogun, the Director of Corporate Affairs Department of Unilorin.

He stated that this is the latest antics of scammers, who use fictitious social media accounts created in the name of the vice chancellor.

“This is with the sole aim of conning them into parting with their hard-earned money.

“These rogues use the fake social media platforms like WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Facebook and Messenger to make all sorts of demands from members of the public, ostensibly in the name of the Vice Chancellor.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Prof. Egbewole does not operate on any of those social media platforms.