ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Unilorin alerts public of scammers using VC’s name

News Agency Of Nigeria

The institution said the VC does not operate on any of those social media platforms

UNILORIN
UNILORIN

Recommended articles

The warning is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Kunle Akogun, the Director of Corporate Affairs Department of Unilorin.

He stated that this is the latest antics of scammers, who use fictitious social media accounts created in the name of the vice chancellor.

“This is with the sole aim of conning them into parting with their hard-earned money.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These rogues use the fake social media platforms like WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Facebook and Messenger to make all sorts of demands from members of the public, ostensibly in the name of the Vice Chancellor.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Prof. Egbewole does not operate on any of those social media platforms.

“Members of the public should, therefore, be wary of the antics of these unscrupulous elements and be adequately guided not to fall for their pranks,” he warned.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

British conductor accused of hitting musician pulls out of shows

British conductor accused of hitting musician pulls out of shows

Niger junta orders police to expel French ambassador

Niger junta orders police to expel French ambassador

30 Muslim first-class graduates get all expense paid leadership training

30 Muslim first-class graduates get all expense paid leadership training

FG will take steps to assist 16m Nigerians affected by humanitarian crises - Edu

FG will take steps to assist 16m Nigerians affected by humanitarian crises - Edu

Why I relocated my office to MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja – Minister

Why I relocated my office to MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja – Minister

Lagos govt receives 5,624 sexual, GBV cases in 1 year

Lagos govt receives 5,624 sexual, GBV cases in 1 year

Arewa group lauds Kano govt for slashing school fees

Arewa group lauds Kano govt for slashing school fees

FG to review contractual agreements on all federal roads in Ogun — Minister

FG to review contractual agreements on all federal roads in Ogun — Minister

APC will capture South-East in nearest future - Chieftain

APC will capture South-East in nearest future - Chieftain

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency

Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni of Arise TV. [IgbereTV]

Peter Obi denies sponsoring burial of Rufai Oseni's father