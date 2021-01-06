Professor Duro Ajeyalemi, a former Dean of Faculty of Education at the University of Lagos is dead.

Ajeyalemi reportedly died of coronavirus-related complications at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba on Wednesday, January 6, 2020, at the age of 70.

The professor, who was also the pioneer registrar of the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board retired from the university in November 2020.

The institution’s Deputy Vice-chancellor in charge of development services, Folasade Ogunsola, confirmed Ajeyalemi’s death.

This is coming barely three days after the death of Prof Oye Ibidapo-Obe, the former Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Prof Ibidapo-Obe died of COVID-19 in Lagos on Sunday, January 3, 2020, at the age of 71.

He was the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG from 2000 to 2007.