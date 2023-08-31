ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNILAG’s College of Medicine inducts 134 doctors

News Agency Of Nigeria

The provost also enjoined the inductees to explore new frontiers of knowledge and become distinguished professional practitioners.

UNILAG’s College of Medicine inducts 134 doctors.
UNILAG’s College of Medicine inducts 134 doctors.

Recommended articles

The induction took place at the Old Great Hall, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba and had many dignitaries, friends and families of the inductees in attendance.

The Provost of the College, Prof David Oke, in a welcome address, charged the inductees to be good ambassadors of the college and the nation.

“Remember that your training is a combination of godliness and excellence, which is what will define your future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The good physician treats the patient who has the disease. If you want to succeed in this profession, never neglect your connection with the Great Physician."

Oke noted the difficulties facing most Nigerians currently, but expressed confidence that the inductees would pull through by relying on the training they had received.

He said: “it is a well established fact that the Nigerian terrain is difficult, but I am confident that with the quality of training you have received, you will rise above all the difficulties you may encounter and make positive impact in your chosen profession — the health sector.

“I charge you inductees that your future should not be a confusing time, but a demanding and challenging time.

“Demanding because it will often require you to multitask, undergo interdisciplinary collaborations; Challenging because it is a terrain you are not used to but you have to flourish.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The provost also enjoined the inductees to explore new frontiers of knowledge and become distinguished professional practitioners.

He said that, over the years, despite the increase in the student population, funding to the Health Sector had dwindled,.

He added that this had resulted in decay in the college’s infrastructure, despite the efforts of the successive administrations.

He, therefore, called on the college’s alumni, corporate bodies and philanthropic individuals to invest in the college.

Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, Registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), who administered the oath-taking and affirmation for the inductees, warned them to desist from taking to social media to criticize the regulatory body.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a regulated profession; there are certain conducts expected of you as doctors, you don’t go to the social media disparaging your regulatory body,” he said.

Sanusi added that the attitude of taking every matter to social media may cause the inductees to disclose confidential information about patients under their care to the public of the social media.

He warned that this would, thereby, be violation of their oath and affirmation to keep patients’ medical information private.

He warned the inductees of strict sanctions and punishment prescribed by the law against any inductee found at any point in time to break the guidelines, whether in Nigeria or abroad.

Speaking, Dr. Olayemi Dawodu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Clina Lancet Laboratories and an alumnus of CMUL, charged the inductees to remember that graduation was not merely an end point, but a start of a new chapter— a dawn of new possibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dawodu encouraged the inductees to continue to seek knowledge, embrace challenges as opportunities for growth and always uphold the highest standards of ethical practice and compassionate care.

She advised the inductees to invest in themselves, develop clarity of purpose, authenticity and self assurance, self audit, handwork, resilience, develop a team of mentors and strive to be great ambassadors of the CMUL, UNILAG.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Angola declares readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation with Nigeria

Angola declares readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation with Nigeria

NDE trains 30 unemployed persons on environmental beautification in Imo

NDE trains 30 unemployed persons on environmental beautification in Imo

Justice ministry hasn't received budgetary allocation in settling debts - PS

Justice ministry hasn't received budgetary allocation in settling debts - PS

10 countries with the largest military aircraft fleets in the world

10 countries with the largest military aircraft fleets in the world

Shettima emphasis on the value of traditional institution in Nigeria

Shettima emphasis on the value of traditional institution in Nigeria

NAGGW spends ₦81.2bn to plant 21m trees in 11 states - Reps

NAGGW spends ₦81.2bn to plant 21m trees in 11 states - Reps

APC expels 84 members for alleged anti-party activities in Osun

APC expels 84 members for alleged anti-party activities in Osun

Group plans to enroll 10,000 female dropouts back in school in Gombe

Group plans to enroll 10,000 female dropouts back in school in Gombe

FG to prioritise federal roads, unveils intervention programme

FG to prioritise federal roads, unveils intervention programme

Pulse Sports

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency

Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni of Arise TV. [IgbereTV]

Peter Obi denies sponsoring burial of Rufai Oseni's father