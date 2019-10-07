The University of Lagos (Unilag) has shut down an infamous ‘Cold Room’ referenced by Professor Boniface Igbeneghu in a BBC documentary on alleged sexual abuse by lecturers in universities in Nigeria and Ghana.

BBC reporter Kiki Mordi and her team went undercover, speaking to lecturers and students in the two West African nations, while arming themselves with body or spy cameras.

In one footage, Prof Boniface, a Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Arts; and a former Sub Dean of the University of Lagos, could be seen in the documentary trying to sexually harass a BBC reporter who poses as a 17-year-old, while sharing tales of sex for grades with her.

Prof Boniface would go on to vividly describe an enclosure on campus where students are groped, fondled and taken advantage of by lecturers, before marks are awarded them for their troubles.

Prof Boniface of Unilag has been asked to vacate altar (TheCable)

“There is the upper part of the staff club where lecturers romance students. They take girls there, touch their breasts and body. They call it Cold Room…,” Boniface shared without flinching.

From seminars to groping

Mr. Taiwo Oloyede, the Principal Assistant Registrar (Communication Unit) of the university has told Premium Times that the ‘Cold Room’ has now been shut down in the wake of the investigations.

“The so called ‘Cold Room’ is a Functions Room that may have been abused because this is a deviation from the purpose for which it was created (meetings, seminars, events, etc),'' Oloyede said, according to Premium Times.

Pulse had earlier reported that Prof Boniface, who doubled as a pastor of the Foursquare Gospel Church, has been suspended by the church.

The University of Lagos has also suspended him.