UNILAG postpones resumption of academic activities to March 21

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had directed that students of higher institutions across the country should vacate their schools ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Alaga-Ibraheem said the shift in resumption date was due to the re-scheduling of the governorship and House of Assembly elections from March 11 to March 18, by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“On behalf of the University Senate, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, has approved that the resumption of academic activities in the institution be postponed to Tuesday, March 21.

“However, all other activities of the university, including inaugural lectures and meetings (excluding teaching) should continue as scheduled.

“Once again, members of the university community are implored to remain safe and security conscious, as well as orderly, civil and responsible in utterances and engagements online and offline.