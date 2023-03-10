ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNILAG postpones resumption of academic activities to March 21

News Agency Of Nigeria

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced the postponement of its academic activities from March 14 to March 21.

UNILAG
UNILAG

This is contained in a statement by the institution’s Head, Communication Unit, Mrs Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, on Friday in Lagos.

Recommended articles

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had directed that students of higher institutions across the country should vacate their schools ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Alaga-Ibraheem said the shift in resumption date was due to the re-scheduling of the governorship and House of Assembly elections from March 11 to March 18, by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On behalf of the University Senate, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, has approved that the resumption of academic activities in the institution be postponed to Tuesday, March 21.

“However, all other activities of the university, including inaugural lectures and meetings (excluding teaching) should continue as scheduled.

“Once again, members of the university community are implored to remain safe and security conscious, as well as orderly, civil and responsible in utterances and engagements online and offline.

“Further updates would be provided as the need arises in the coming days,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I’m not taking you for granted, bear with me – Soludo tells Anambra people

I’m not taking you for granted, bear with me – Soludo tells Anambra people

NPC says election postponement may delay 2023 census

NPC says election postponement may delay 2023 census

Bello orders arrest of persons, businesses rejecting old naira notes in Kogi

Bello orders arrest of persons, businesses rejecting old naira notes in Kogi

Muslim-Christian: APC Vice Chairman calls on Adamu and Omisore to step down

Muslim-Christian: APC Vice Chairman calls on Adamu and Omisore to step down

Envoy wants Tinubu to deepen Nigeria-Bangladeshi relations

Envoy wants Tinubu to deepen Nigeria-Bangladeshi relations

Organ Harvesting Trial: Why Ekweremadu sought kidney donors outside his family

Organ Harvesting Trial: Why Ekweremadu sought kidney donors outside his family

UNILAG postpones resumption of academic activities to March 21

UNILAG postpones resumption of academic activities to March 21

BREAKING: Supreme Court sacks Shekarau as senator-elect

BREAKING: Supreme Court sacks Shekarau as senator-elect

Cross River 2023: 10 political parties collapse structure to support PDP's Onor

Cross River 2023: 10 political parties collapse structure to support PDP's Onor

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep.

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep