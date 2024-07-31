ADVERTISEMENT
UNILAG postpones exams due to nationwide protest, new dates to be announced

News Agency Of Nigeria

All examinations scheduled for Thursday and Friday had been postponed till further notice.

The Head of the Communication Unit of the institution, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, disclosed this in a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday.

Alaga-Ibraheem said that all examinations scheduled for Thursday and Friday had been postponed till further notice.

“A new schedule for all the papers initially listed for these two days will be announced in due course.

“Members of the university community are, hereby, advised to remain calm, safe and security conscious at all locations,” she said.

She said the management had put in place precautionary measures to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of staff on the three campuses of the university.

“Security is everybody’s business.

“All members of the university are, therefore, enjoined to go about their legitimate business and not hesitate to report anything or anyone suspicious on campus to the security unit.

“The university recognises the right of citizens to lawful and peaceful assembly.

“However, members of the institution, particularly staff and students, are implored to remain civil, orderly and responsible in their utterances and behaviour, offline and online,” she added.

