The management of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) has raised an alarm over an attack on the school premises that has resulted in the death of one student, with another one unaccounted for.

Two undergraduates of the school were reportedly killed when renewed violence sparked in Jos , Plateau State capital, on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

The violence erupted all across Tina, Angwa-Rukuba, British-America, Rikos, Bauchi road, Farigada, Dogon-Dutse and other parts of Jos North local government area.

Eyewitnesses reported that gunshots were heard between Lamingo junction and Angwan-Rukuba area near University of Jos staff quarters at noon on Sunday.

In a statement signed by the university's Principal Assistant Registrar, Information and Publications, Abdullahi Abdullahi, on Monday, October 1, he disclsoed that only one student was killed while another has been missing since the attack.

He said two other students were seriously injured with one still receiving medical treatment in the hospital while the other one has been discharged.

The statement read, "Following the unfortunate security breach that occurred in some parts of Jos metropolis, the attention of the management of the University of Jos has been brought to the plethora of unverified information being circulated especially on the social media about casualty figures said to have been recorded among Students of the University.

"It is claimed that seven (7) Students of the University have been killed as a result of the skirmishes.

"Management wishes to clarify that after a rigorous search was carried out, one (1) Student is still missing while (1) student was confirmed dead and two (2) other students were reported injured.

"The corpse of the deceased student has since been deposited in the mortuary. The injured student is still receiving treatment in the hospital while the other one has been discharged.

"Out of respect for the families of the affected students, the university authorities have decided not to disclose the identities of the dead and the injured but would do so in due course.

"It should, however, be noted that following the breakdown of peace in the metropolis, management has been working round the clock in close collaboration with the security agencies and the Plateau State Government to ensure that the lives and property of members of the University Community especially students are adequately protected.

"While expressing deep commiseration to the family of the deceased student, the injured and all those who suffered losses during this unfortunate incident, management wishes to appreciate the government, security agencies as well as members of the public who have shown great concern about the plight of the University during this difficult period.

"Members of the university community especially staff and students are hereby advised to exercise caution and comply with all security directives during this period."

While the university management failed to disclose the identity of the slain student, he has been identified as Kums Shedrach, a 300-level law undergraduate who was gunned down at the school's Student Village hostel on Sunday.