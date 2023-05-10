UniJos certifies 20,532 for doctoral, master’s degree, others

“The students comprise 159 in Ph.D. degree level, 3,669 in master’s degree cadre, 281 in postgraduate diplomas, 11, 281 in bachelor’s degree level and 5,142 from affiliate institutions,” Prof. Tanko Ishaya, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, said on Wednesday in Jos.

The number is made up of students in the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic session of the institution, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Ishaya, at the pre-convocation news conference, said that the graduands would be presented with their certificates at the 33rd and 34th combined convocation to hold between May 11 and May 13.

He explained that the students would include those who obtained their postgraduate diploma in the institution and students from affiliate institutions.

“I wish to acknowledge that in spite of our challenges, my tenure so far as vice-chancellor of this university, has been quite eventful.

“The university management has done its best under the circumstances to position the university as a world-class institution of higher learning.

“I feel confident to proclaim to you that today 20,532 students will be presented with their various certificates at the convocation."

The vice-chancellor explained that in the undergraduate category, 112 students graduated with first class honours and 3,093 had second upper division honours, while 6,325 with second class lower division.

He added that 1,361 students had third class degrees, 281 pass division and 109 qualified for pharmacy and veterinary medicine programmes.

Ishaya maintained that the students had worked diligently to attain their feats, adding that the university is proud of them and prayed them excel in their future endeavours.

On the forthcoming convocation programme, the vice-chancellor said that award of certificates to undergraduates’ degrees and diplomas would hold on May 11, convocation lecture would on May 12 and award of postgraduate diplomas, masters and Ph.D. degrees would be on May 13.

He said that the convocation lecture is entitled: “Combating Climate Change for National Security and Development” to be delivered by Prof. Anthony Nyong, Director, Climate Change and Green Growth, African Development Bank, Abidjan.

“The highpoints of Saturday’s programme will be the investiture of Malam Ahmed Bamali, the Emir of Zazzau, as the new chancellor of the university.

