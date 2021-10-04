RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Unidentified persons attack village in Kaduna, 2 residents dead

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops of Operation Safe Haven say some unidentified persons have attacked Ungwan Taila village, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State in which two residents died.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai. - The Whistler NG
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai. - The Whistler NG

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement he issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Recommended articles

Aruwan said that the troops arrived in the village to find that the assailants had killed two residents

“Receiving the report, Gov. Nasir el-Rufai expressed deep regret at further loss of life from such attacks in the area.

“He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their family.

“In the meantime, the troops will continue search-and-rescue operations in the area.

“Citizens will be briefed on further updates.” the statement said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 24 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party

BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 24 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans stage protest amid finale game twist

BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans stage protest amid finale game twist

OAP Nedu denies claims that his children were forcefully taken away from his ex-wife

OAP Nedu denies claims that his children were forcefully taken away from his ex-wife

Trending

Gunmen kill Dora Akunyili's husband in Anambra

Chike Akunyili (Daily Post)

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [KDSG]

Nigeria is 61, but who cares? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Nigerian children are active participants in Independence Day celebrations, but millions of them are out of school, and those in school have become target practice for terrorists [Presidency]

Read Chidiogo Akunyili's tribute to her father killed by gunmen in Anambra

Chidiogo Akunyili with her dad Chike on her wedding day (Instagram, Chidiogo Akunyili)