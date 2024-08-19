UNICROSS unions begin 3-day warning strike over unmet workers' demands

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Mark Ayo, the Chairman of, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Vincent Etta, the Chairman, of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

The statement said that the strike was being embarked upon by workers under the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), SSANU and NAAT in the university.

“It's on record that, we have expressed our grievances through various correspondences to the authorities.

“The correspondences dated June 11, 2024, July 15, 2024 and August 7, 2024, gave the authorities 21 days, 14 days and seven days notices respectively, to respond to worker’s demands.

“It is sad to report that no action was taken by the authorities on the issues raised in the correspondence.

“Having exhausted the procedure for trade dispute declaration, the unions have embarked on a three-day warning strike beginning from Monday, August 19,” the statement read in parts.

The statement further said that the warning strike was intended to send a message about the neglect, hardship and pains being faced by the staff of the university.

“The key issues in dispute include poor funding to the university and non-implementation of the 25 and 35% consequential salary adjustment,” it added.

It further listed the absence of capital projects and the host community’s encroachment on the university’s land as some of the reasons for the strike.