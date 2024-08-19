ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNICROSS unions begin 3-day warning strike over unmet workers' demands

News Agency Of Nigeria

The warning strike s intended to send a message about the neglect, hardship and pains being faced by the staff of the university.

University of Cross River
University of Cross River

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Mark Ayo, the Chairman of, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Vincent Etta, the Chairman, of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

The statement said that the strike was being embarked upon by workers under the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), SSANU and NAAT in the university.

“It's on record that, we have expressed our grievances through various correspondences to the authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The correspondences dated June 11, 2024, July 15, 2024 and August 7, 2024, gave the authorities 21 days, 14 days and seven days notices respectively, to respond to worker’s demands.

“It is sad to report that no action was taken by the authorities on the issues raised in the correspondence.

“Having exhausted the procedure for trade dispute declaration, the unions have embarked on a three-day warning strike beginning from Monday, August 19,” the statement read in parts.

The statement further said that the warning strike was intended to send a message about the neglect, hardship and pains being faced by the staff of the university.

“The key issues in dispute include poor funding to the university and non-implementation of the 25 and 35% consequential salary adjustment,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

It further listed the absence of capital projects and the host community’s encroachment on the university’s land as some of the reasons for the strike.

The statement said that the unions, as critical stakeholders in the growth of the university, should be concerned about workers’ welfare and the overall development of the institution.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tragedy as APC chairman dies in USA

Tragedy as APC chairman dies in USA

Governor Sanwo-Olu declares August 20 work-free for Isese day celebrations

Governor Sanwo-Olu declares August 20 work-free for Isese day celebrations

Nigerians to experience thunderstorms and rain across States for 3 days

Nigerians to experience thunderstorms and rain across States for 3 days

Akwa Ibom Govt to begin wage talks with Labour after receiving adjustment circular

Akwa Ibom Govt to begin wage talks with Labour after receiving adjustment circular

UNICROSS unions begin 3-day warning strike over unmet workers' demands

UNICROSS unions begin 3-day warning strike over unmet workers' demands

'I was poorer when I became a politician': Ex-Senator claims

'I was poorer when I became a politician': Ex-Senator claims

Legal experts back Court's decision to restrict FCT protests to MKO stadium

Legal experts back Court's decision to restrict FCT protests to MKO stadium

Supreme Court reserves judgment on Ajaka’s Kogi election appeal

Supreme Court reserves judgment on Ajaka’s Kogi election appeal

Akpabio, lawmakers respond to latest update on presidential jet purchase

Akpabio, lawmakers respond to latest update on presidential jet purchase

Pulse Sports

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu unveils CNG buses in Abuja on Monday, August 12, 2024.

Tinubu unveils CNG buses, vows to satisfy Nigerians' demands on transportation

Student writing WASSCE WAEC

Here are complete statistics on WASSCE pass rates over past 10 years

Governor Ododo gifts 11 cars to judges, promises additional vehicles soon [NAN]

Governor Ododo gifts 11 cars to judges, promises additional vehicles soon

Nigerian youths [Businessday NG]

UNESCO, Nigeria Police unite to empower youth for national security