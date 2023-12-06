ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNICEF set to promote water supply, sanitation in Zamfara State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zamfara is one of the states with high deprivation of sanitation services as 64.7% of the people don't have access to improved sanitation services.

UNICEF set to promote water supply, sanitation in Zamfara State
UNICEF set to promote water supply, sanitation in Zamfara State

Recommended articles

The Chief of UNICEF, Sokoto Field Office, Dr Maryam Said, disclosed this on Tuesday in Gusau at the consultation meeting with the state government’s officials and others stakeholders on WSS sector policy in the state. She said that project would improve access to water quality and sanitation services in the state.

Said, who represented at the occasion by the UNICEF Social Policy Specialist, Mr Isah Ibrahim, noted that the meeting was sequel to the approval of WSS policy in the state by Gov Dauda Lawal. The UNICEF chief described the engagement as timely, adding that 35% of the state population had no access to improved water.

“Zamfara is one of the states with high deprivation of sanitation services as 64.7% of the people of the state do not have access to improved sanitation services.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The UNICEF is working closely with the state government and other key social sectors including water sector to ensure the implementation of relevant policies in addressing the needs of women and children,” Said added.

Said, who thanked all the stakeholders at the meeting who were drawn from the different government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state for their inputs during the meeting.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry for Budget and Planning, Alhaji Yazeed Attahiru, thanked UNICEF for supporting the state through various programmes. Attahiru reiterated the state government’s commitments to providing conducive environment for the development partners for the overall development of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

House of Reps resolves to boost local capacity in oil and gas industry

House of Reps resolves to boost local capacity in oil and gas industry

MURIC urges FG to investigate Army bombing of 120 villagers in Kaduna State

MURIC urges FG to investigate Army bombing of 120 villagers in Kaduna State

UNICEF set to promote water supply, sanitation in Zamfara State

UNICEF set to promote water supply, sanitation in Zamfara State

State House to spend ₦253m on foodstuffs and catering materials

State House to spend ₦253m on foodstuffs and catering materials

Nigeria Immigration Service receives 9 repatriated Nigerians from stowaway attempt in The Gambia

Nigeria Immigration Service receives 9 repatriated Nigerians from stowaway attempt in The Gambia

Army will continue to support construction of new facilities across the country - COAS

Army will continue to support construction of new facilities across the country - COAS

French Minister expresses support for EFCC's fight against economic crimes

French Minister expresses support for EFCC's fight against economic crimes

Governor Radda approves ₦200m to combat malnutrition in women and children

Governor Radda approves ₦200m to combat malnutrition in women and children

Lagos Govt to establish more technical, vocational centres for out of school children

Lagos Govt to establish more technical, vocational centres for out of school children

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Prisons Service [Daily Post]

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

Tinubu presents 'Budget of Renewed Hope'

'Our landlord' – Tinubu hails Wike as he presents 2024 Renewed Hope Budget

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah solicits FG’s support on construction of cargo terminal

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas [LASG]

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians - Abbas says during Tinubu's 2024 bill presentation