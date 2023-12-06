UNICEF set to promote water supply, sanitation in Zamfara State

The Chief of UNICEF, Sokoto Field Office, Dr Maryam Said, disclosed this on Tuesday in Gusau at the consultation meeting with the state government’s officials and others stakeholders on WSS sector policy in the state. She said that project would improve access to water quality and sanitation services in the state.

Said, who represented at the occasion by the UNICEF Social Policy Specialist, Mr Isah Ibrahim, noted that the meeting was sequel to the approval of WSS policy in the state by Gov Dauda Lawal. The UNICEF chief described the engagement as timely, adding that 35% of the state population had no access to improved water.

“Zamfara is one of the states with high deprivation of sanitation services as 64.7% of the people of the state do not have access to improved sanitation services.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The UNICEF is working closely with the state government and other key social sectors including water sector to ensure the implementation of relevant policies in addressing the needs of women and children,” Said added.

Said, who thanked all the stakeholders at the meeting who were drawn from the different government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state for their inputs during the meeting.