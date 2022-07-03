RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNICEF applauds release of over 50 abducted children in Ondo

The United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has commended the rescue of more than 50 children abducted and held against their will in Ondo State.

UNICEF applauds release of over 50 abducted children in Ondo. [Punch]

UNICEF made this known in a statement made available to newsmen by UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Peter Hawkins in Abuja on Sunday.

Children should not be targets of violence in whatever guise.

“Violence against children is condemnable and we call on the governments to redouble efforts to protect children against all forms of violence.

”A society health is measured by how it treats it’s children,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the police in Ondo State had found and rescued children allegedly being held by a Church at its premises in Ondo town, Ondo State.

The Public Relations Officer of Police Command in the state, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, had told journalists that no fewer than 77 people, mostly children were rescued in a case of suspected abduction from the Whole Bible Deliverance Church in Ondo Town, Ondo state.

