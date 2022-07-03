UNICEF applauds release of over 50 abducted children in Ondo

“Children should not be targets of violence in whatever guise.

“Violence against children is condemnable and we call on the governments to redouble efforts to protect children against all forms of violence.

”A society health is measured by how it treats it’s children,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the police in Ondo State had found and rescued children allegedly being held by a Church at its premises in Ondo town, Ondo State.