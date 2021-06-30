UNICAL worried over unclaimed certificates

“It has been discovered that there are over 42, 000 unclaimed certificates of the University of Calabar, in various faculties and institutes. Some of these certificates dates back to the1980s.

“The University management is shocked by this abnormality, and therefore, directs that all those who have not collected their Certificates after several years of graduation should do so immediately.

“Persons, who are acquainted with these group of graduands, should please, inform them to come for collection.