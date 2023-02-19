Unical suspends student for violating traffic rule

Egbe said that the student was suspended for allegedly violating her matriculation oath through unruly behaviour and endangering lives and property on the university campus.

Egbe said that Oluwafoyin, with registration number 18/104143018, was reported to have, on Feb. 8, driven recklessly against traffic at high speed within the campus with some students hanging precariously on the doors and booth of her car.

The Registrar said that in the course of her action, a university security personnel suffered serious bodily harm and the campus was invaded on her behest by external parties.

“The alleged action was in flagrant disregard of an earlier warning as conveyed in a circular of Jan. 30.

“Consequently, management has suspended Miss Oluwafoyin’s studentship with effect from Feb. 8, pending the outcome of the matter which has been referred to the Students’ Disciplinary Committee for further investigation.

“Meanwhile, Miss Oluwafoyin is also to stay away from campus except on invitation by the Students’ Disciplinary Committee.