UNICAL suspends academic activities for elections

Egbe said that the decision of the Senate was in tandem with a presidential directive dated Feb. 3, directing all universities and inter-university centres to shut down for the elections.

“Staff and students of the university are to proceed on break from the aforementioned date; students residing on campus are to vacate the hostels before 3.00 p.m. on Feb. 22.

“Staff on essential duties are to continue to discharge their official duties as scheduled.

“The Acting Chief Security Officer is to ensure adequate security coverage on campus throughout the period,” he said.