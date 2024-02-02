UNICAL staff, students quell fire outbreak in institution’s central stores

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), gathered that the fire incident was reported at about 8.30 p.m. but the courageous students and staff fought gallantly to ensure that the fire did not spread to other adjoining buildings.

The fire which affected mainly the major storeroom, furniture, stationeries and other items was halted from also affecting the Students Affairs division of the registry.

As at the time of this report, the cause and financial implication of the fire was yet to be determined.

Commending the brave staff and students, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, who responded immediately to the distress call, said a committee would be put in place to investigate the unpleasant occurrence.

Obi also lauded representatives of the various security agencies who made their presence felt and also provided their usual support.