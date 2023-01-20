ADVERTISEMENT
UNICAL research teams win TETFUND grants of over N63million

News Agency Of Nigeria

The University of Calabar says three out of the six research teams that submitted full proposals to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), have been awarded grants to carry out some key researches.

Okon said the announcement came from the Progress Report of beneficiaries of the Institutional Based Research (IBR) and the National Research Fund (NRF) from 2020 till date.

He said that the directorate of research had made significant progress since the inception of the administration under his watch.

“From 2020 till date, the NRF was advertised and out of those that sent in their concept notes, six research teams were invited to submit full proposals.

“Out of the six teams, three teams were invited to defend their proposals in Abuja,” he said.

According to him, the beneficiaries include; Prof. Godfrey Iwo, whose project title is; On-Farm Evaluation of Improved Ginger Lines for Yield Stability and Selection for Ginger Varietal Development in Nigeria, amounting to the sum N20,230,000,00 only.

Others are Prof. Mensah Eyo-Offiong, whose project title is; Development of English–Efik, English–Izon and English–Tiv Metalanguages for Basic Education in Nigeria, amounting to N19,000,000.00 only.

“Also, Prof. Antai Ekpo-Eyo, whose project title is; Development of a Novel Alternative Treatment for Lassa Virus Related Infections and Diseases, amounting to 22,500,000.00 only,” he said.

Okon noted that the directorate on the assumption of office in 2020 inherited only eight proposals of which four were approved and money released to the Beneficiaries.

He said that in 2021, the directorate of research reviewed and recommended a total of 46 IBR proposals out of which 41 were approved by TETFund and the first tranche of money released.

“This is the highest number of IBR beneficiaries in one intervention year since the establishment of the University of Calabar.

“The directorate of research also in 2021 reviewed and recommended 155 proposals for funding; this batch is awaiting TETFund funding.

“The directorate had also completed the draft of the University’s Research Policy which is being reviewed by members of the institution’s Committee of Deans, making it the first time the university would have a Research Policy since inception,” he said.

