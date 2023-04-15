The sports category has moved to a new website.
UNICAL alerts public on impersonation of VC on social media

News Agency Of Nigeria

The school enjoined the public to ignore chats and messages from the number as such messages did not emanate from the Vice Chancellor.

Prof. Florence Obi.
Effiong Eyo, Public Relations Officer of the institution, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Saturday.

Eyo cautioned unsuspecting members of the public to desist from doing business with anyone on social media masquerading as the university’s Vice Chancellor.

He said that anyone who fell prey to the antics of impersonators did so at his or her own risk.

According to him, the institution and by extension the Vice Chancellor, will not condescend to the level of asking for financial gratifications of any kind from anyone on social media.

“The claim by serial and unrepentant fraudsters on social media that the Federal Government had approved the supply of HP Laptops to the institution is not true.

“There is nothing of such, it is a calculated attempt to defraud people of their hard earned money.

“Specifically, a certain impersonator with the WhatsApp number 09136530445 is on various social media platforms, promising to award contracts to some unsuspecting members of the public.”

Eyo, therefore, enjoined the public to ignore chats and messages from the number as such messages did not emanate from the Vice Chancellor.

