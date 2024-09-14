ADVERTISEMENT
UNIBEN students trapped as 3-storey building collapses in Benin

News Agency Of Nigeria

A student who lives in the area said the building failed amidst a downpour that started from Friday night to Saturday morning in Benin.

The building is said to have been a popular student residential area in Benin occupied by the students of the University.

Eyewitnesses told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin that although some students sustained injuries, there was no record of any fatalities yet.

One witness said the building had been a single-storey structure for years but was recently undergoing renovation with the addition of two more floors.

“The owner wanted to make more money since houses are now like diamonds in Ekosodin.

“The building’s foundation and structure were not designed to support the added floors, leading to the collapse.

“It’s like building a tower of Babylon,” the witness said.

Though the university management had yet to issue an official statement in respect of the development, rescue operations were still ongoing when a NAN correspondent visited the scene.

“The building gave in when the rain became too much this morning. The rain started yesterday night.

“As you can see, rescue operations are still ongoing. There is a belief that some victims are still trapped inside,” he said.

When contacted, SP Moses Yamu, the Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Edo confirmed the incident.

“Rescue operations are still ongoing and until that is concluded, we cannot confirm whether there are death casualties or not.

“As soon as I have the report, we will let you know,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

UNIBEN students trapped as 3-storey building collapses in Benin

