ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNIBEN shuts down indefinitely due to student protest on power outages

News Agency Of Nigeria

The students on Wednesday took to the streets, blocking the ever-busy Benin-Ore Highway to protest weeks of power outages on campus.

UNIBEN shuts down indefinitely due to student protest on power outages
UNIBEN shuts down indefinitely due to student protest on power outages

Recommended articles

The university in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, attributed the decision to the refusal of the students to shift grounds on their demands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the students on Wednesday took to the streets, blocking the ever-busy Benin-Ore Highway to protest weeks of power outages on campus.

The students, who had two weeks until their first-semester examination, said the situation was severely affecting their preparation. The students also called for a downward review of transport fares by the UNIBEN shuttle service, which was increased with effect from July 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the university was thrown into a blackout by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) following the inability to reach an agreement over contentious electricity billings.

The monthly bill was said to have jumped from about ₦80 million to between ₦200 and ₦280 million, forcing the university to resort to power generators as well as rationalisation of power on the two campuses and hostels.

When a NAN correspondent spoke with the protesting students amidst heavy rainfall, they were hellbent on continuing the rampage unless their demands were met. But in the notice of closure made available to NAN, Ehanire described the students’ demand for a 24-hour supply of electricity as unrealistic.

“Following the insistence of students of the University of Benin to shift grounds on their demands for twenty-four hours supply of electricity and more, considered unrealistic by the University’s Senate, the University has shut down academic activities indefinitely.

“Students are to vacate the hostels immediately while all the relevant units of the University are to take note and comply.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, non teaching staff and staff on essential duties are not affected by the shut down,” said the university’s spokesperson.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo 2024: Fresh crisis hits PDP as court nullifies Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy

Edo 2024: Fresh crisis hits PDP as court nullifies Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

Police arrest prankster in Abuja for creating viral 'rape' video

Police arrest prankster in Abuja for creating viral 'rape' video

UNIBEN shuts down indefinitely due to student protest on power outages

UNIBEN shuts down indefinitely due to student protest on power outages

Senate to investigate ex-service chiefs for alleged fund diversion

Senate to investigate ex-service chiefs for alleged fund diversion

UNICEF begs Nigerian States to access Child Nutrition Fund to save 9m children

UNICEF begs Nigerian States to access Child Nutrition Fund to save 9m children

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

EFCC urges parents to stop students from protesting against anti-graft operations

EFCC urges parents to stop students from protesting against anti-graft operations

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists [Businessday NG]

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi [Twitter:Obi]

Life expectancy in Nigeria is among the lowest in the world  — Peter Obi

Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf

Kano's Yusuf bags courageous Governor of the Year award, Wike, Eno also awarded

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe Gov suspends councillor, village head for allegedly stealing transformer