News  >  Local

UNIBEN professor faces panel over alleged sexual harassment

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN learnt that the university resolved to set up the investigative panel after a graduate of the university took to social media to call out the lecturer.

The university announced the inauguration of the panel in a circular issued by the Secretary of the panel, B. D. Jonathan.

The panel, however, did not disclose the identity of the lecturer in the said circular obtained from the institution by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Saturday.

It urged members of staff and students with relevant information, or anybody who might have fallen victim to the lecturer’s escapades, to come forward and share it.

According to the circular, the information will assist the committee in ensuring a thorough and fair investigation.

“Be assured that your identity will be protected and all information will be treated with utmost confidentiality,” it added.

The alumna recounted how she allegedly suffered untold sexual harassment from the said professor during her undergraduate days.

News Agency Of Nigeria

