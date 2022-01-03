RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNIBEN directs admission seekers to upload O’ level results

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) Admissions Board, says only candidates who have uploaded their O Level results will be offered admission on the JAMB Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

UNIBEN directs admission seekers to upload O’ level results. [Punch]
UNIBEN directs admission seekers to upload O’ level results. [Punch]

The board directed admission seekers into the institution to upload their Ordinary Level (O level) results at any accredited centre of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to guarantee their consideration.

Recommended articles

The directive is contained in a statement on Monday in Benin by the University’s spokesperson, Dr Benedicta Ehanire.

The board said that only candidates who complied with the directive would be offered admission.

It noted that candidates could only be accepted via the JAMB’s platform after which the kofa page of the admitted student would be created on the official website of UNIBEN.

“Admission offer from UNIBEN can only be accepted via the JAMB CAPS, after which the kofa page of the student will be created on the UNIBEN website,” it said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Terrorists kill 7 Kaduna villagers in New Year attacks

Terrorists kill 7 Kaduna villagers in New Year attacks

Buhari mourns Bashir Tofa, describes him as 'true nationalist'

Buhari mourns Bashir Tofa, describes him as 'true nationalist'

Customs generate record-breaking N188.6bn at Onne Port in 2021 — Official

Customs generate record-breaking N188.6bn at Onne Port in 2021 — Official

UNIBEN directs admission seekers to upload O’ level results

UNIBEN directs admission seekers to upload O’ level results

What Nigerian passport applicants went through in 2021

What Nigerian passport applicants went through in 2021

Wike blames Buhari's FG for Port Harcourt's long-lasting soot pollution

Wike blames Buhari's FG for Port Harcourt's long-lasting soot pollution

Okowa mourns Olubadan of Ibadan

Okowa mourns Olubadan of Ibadan

Bishop urges Nigerians to take Pope’s message seriously

Bishop urges Nigerians to take Pope’s message seriously

Buhari disagrees with NASS over new schemes 'smuggled' into 2022 budget - Presidency

Buhari disagrees with NASS over new schemes 'smuggled' into 2022 budget - Presidency

Trending

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

NAFDAC warns Nigerian men against use of sex enhancement drugs

NAFDAC warns Nigerian men against use of sex enhancement drugs

Osinbajo: 'It shall be well with Nigeria'

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo praying (PMNews)

Obasanjo blasts Edwin Clark, says he's rude

Obasanjo (Right) and Clark (Punch newspaper)