Dr Benedicta Ehanire, Public Relations Officer of the university, said this in a statement issued on Thursday in Benin.

Ehanire said: “They have no cause to worry as those whose submissions were affected in two of the centres by a technical hitch resulting from power cut on campus have been advised, via their emails to return for the examination.

“The candidates are to go to the university’s ICT centres between Wednesday and Friday from 9am”.

She further said that the university had no problem with its servers, as the submissions of all candidates who took the examination before Tuesday and others whose centres were not affected were intact.

She noted that more than half of the affected candidates had been captured, adding, “ management regrets all the discomfort caused by the unfortunate incident’’.