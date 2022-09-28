RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNIBEN announces dates for post-UTME, DE screenings amidst ASUU strike

News Agency Of Nigeria

The management of University of Benin has fixed dates for its Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry screenings for 2022/2023 session.

University of Benin
University of Benin

The university, in a notice by its Registrar, Mr Ademola Bobola on Wednesday in Benin, said that the exercise would hold between Nov. 14 and Nov. 25.

Bobola said that the screening would be conducted in designated centres at the Ugbowo main campus of the institution, using the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

“Only candidates, who applied through JAMB for the 2022/2023 UTME and direct entry admission and chose University of Benin as first choice and scored 200 and above for UTME candidates, are eligible for this screening exercise,” the registrar said.

Bobola, however, referred admission seekers to the institution’s official website http://www.uniben.edu for further details.

UNIBEN announces dates for post-UTME, DE screenings amidst ASUU strike

