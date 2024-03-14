ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNIABUJA Teaching Hospital performs first endourology laser surgery

News Agency Of Nigeria

Atim siad laser surgery in Nigeria is scarce in public hospitals and expensive in private health centres.

UNIABUJA Teaching Hospital performs first endourology laser surgery/Illustration [gofundme]
UNIABUJA Teaching Hospital performs first endourology laser surgery/Illustration [gofundme]

Recommended articles

The hospital’s Associate Professor of Urology, Dr Terka Atim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Gwagwalada, FCT, that the surgery was a giant stride in the treatment of urinary tract infection and kidney stone.

He explained that endourology is a minimally invasive surgical sub-speciality in urology that involves using endoscopes and other instruments inserted into the urinary tract.

He said “It is commonly used to diagnose and treat conditions such as kidney stones, like the patient we operated upon in UATH recently on ureteral strictures, bladder tumours and urinary tract abnormalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Endourology technique often involves procedures such as laser lithotripsy, which means breaking of stones into tiny particles or powder.’’

Atim said that the hospital, with support from the Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah, and the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Bissallah Ekele, got a TETFUND grant for Endourology and Kidney transplant.

He added that the grant enabled the successful first kidney stone laser fragmentation performed in the hospital.

He noted that laser surgery is a type of surgery that uses focused laser beams to fragment, cut, seal or vaporise tissues, while traditional surgery involves the use of surgical knives, scissors and other hand-held instruments to perform the procedure.

“Laser surgery is typically less invasive, resulting in smaller incisions or no incisions at all, less bleeding, reduced scarring, fast recovery time compared to traditional surgery, reduced risk of infection and less pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition, laser surgery allows greater control over the depth and area of tissue affected."

According to him, laser surgery in Nigeria is scarce in public hospitals and expensive in private health centres.

“But luckily, our institution recently got a TETFUND grant for Endourology and Kidney transplantation.

“And through the support of both the vice-chancellor, UniAbuja and the CMD, UATH, we successfully carried out our first kidney stone laser fragmentation,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNIABUJA Teaching Hospital performs first endourology laser surgery

UNIABUJA Teaching Hospital performs first endourology laser surgery

Transport association inaugurates Lagos executives, cautions against violence

Transport association inaugurates Lagos executives, cautions against violence

Akpabio won’t resign over budget padding allegation - Senate spokesperson

Akpabio won’t resign over budget padding allegation - Senate spokesperson

Science, maths should be taught in indigenous language to advance Nigeria - Igbo group

Science, maths should be taught in indigenous language to advance Nigeria - Igbo group

Port Harcourt refinery to start production in 2 weeks - NNPC boss

Port Harcourt refinery to start production in 2 weeks - NNPC boss

Wike's ₦1.1trn FCT 2024 budget scales second reading at Senate

Wike's ₦1.1trn FCT 2024 budget scales second reading at Senate

Yar’adua replaces Ningi as chairman of Northern Senators’ Forum

Yar’adua replaces Ningi as chairman of Northern Senators’ Forum

Tinubu appoints Temitope Ilori as new NACA boss, 2 others as FMC CMDs

Tinubu appoints Temitope Ilori as new NACA boss, 2 others as FMC CMDs

Gov Otti urges Nigerian leaders to embrace technology in resolving food crisis

Gov Otti urges Nigerian leaders to embrace technology in resolving food crisis

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Paul-Omotosho (GuardianNG)

He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

The Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) project is 95% completed and will be ready for inauguration in May [NAN]

Abuja Rail Transit project nears completion, set for launch in May - Wike

Godwin Emefiele during his first court appearance on July 25, 2023 [TheCable]

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m