The United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR) and the Cross River Government have signed a commitment to stand with over 27,000 Cameroonian refugees in Cross River.

The signing took place on Wednesday in Calabar at the office of the wife of the state governor, Dr Linda Ayade.

Speaking, Head of UNHCR Sub Office in the state, Mr Mulugeta Zewdie, said that the commitment was to stand in solidarity with the plights of Cameroonian refugees in the state.

Zewdie, said that the UNHCR was committed to providing succour and humanitarian assistance to refugees in the state.

He said that the commission was partnering with other developmental agencies to ensure better welfare for refugees.

The UNHCR explained that the commission in collaboration with SEMA and other partners were ready to celebrate the World Refugees Day on June 20.

According to him, the day was set aside to recognise the plights of refugees, encourage them and to appreciate communities hosting refugees in the state.

“At present, we have over 27,000 Cameroonian refugees in the state. Our mandate is to provide them with succour, humanitarian services, shelter and other necessary needs,’’ he said.

In her remarks, wife of the governor, Ayade, said that the state had contributed land and shelter to ensure that the refugees settling within the state were given the best possible start to their new life.

Ayade, who is the Chief Executive officer of Mediatrix Development Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation working with the UNHCR, said that the refugees needed love and support because they were forced to flee their ancestral homes for safety.

“As a Nigerian, I understand the strength of unity in diversity and I believe that it is our duty to persuade the world that refugees must not be viewed as a burden.

“They are survivors and are courageous people who can contribute to the vibrancy of life in the communities and countries that shelter them.

“Currently, 790 refugees are currently in vocational training while 90 young people are to undergo mentoring.

“As we mark the World Refugees Day, I must thank the UNHCR and other partners for all their support and team work,’’ she said.

Mr Princewill Ayim, the Acting Director-General of SEMA, said that the number of refugees in the state was on the increase as more refugees were being profiled and registered into the settlement.

Ayim said that the state government was concerned about the welfare and shelter of the refugees, adding that adequate security measure was provided to ensure no breakdown of law and order in the settlement.