Espinosa was received at about 7.15 p.m, at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by Edward Kallon, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator to Nigeria.

According to NAN, Espinosa said that Africa was at the most important position of global development and this makes it her second visit to the region as 73rd President of the UNGA, which indicates the interest of the UN in Africa.

According to Espinosa, she would be meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Women and Social Development to discuss strengthening bilateral ties.

“It is an honor to meet ministers and the President and strengthen the relationships between Nigeria and the United Nations.

“Basically, we are going to discuss the main challenges of Nigeria and the need to address the issues of Peace and security together with the challenges of development and environmental protection.

“I think that Nigeria has shown a great example and leadership in putting together these factors; climate change, environmental protection, peace and security.

Pulse Nigeria

“When I was elected President of the General Assembly, I promised to pay special attention to Africa and this is my second visit to Africa and I hope more will continue before I leave.

“Africa is at the forefront of the future of development and my presence here has shown how much Africa is important to the United Nations,” Espinosa said.

ALSO READ: Muhammad-Bande declares for 74th UN General Assembly presidency

She said that her visit to Nigeria was timely with the next President of the UN General Assembly most likely to be Nigerian as they were already in the midst of a transition.

Espinosa’s tenure as 73rd president of the UN General Assembly would come to an end in September, while Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Prof. Tijani Muhammad-Bande, has formally declared his intention to vie for the presidency of the 74th UN General Assembly (UNGA).