UNGA: Nigeria's Tallen nominated as Africa’s leading woman
Mrs Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs, has been nominated as Africa’s Leading Woman for Women Affairs and Social Development Award.
The Special Assistant (Technical) to the minister, Mrs Jummai Idonije, in a statement on Thursday, said the nomination was at the Foreign Investment Network Limited (FIN) Business and Investment Forum holding on the wings of the ongoing UNGA.
Idonije said the global recognition was due to her immense contribution to women’s development and empowerment in the country.
She added that the civil decoration by FIN was to recognise persons who have made meritorious contributions to their country.
The statement quoted INGO Third Sector Resource, UK, to have described the nomination as “in spite of the daily challenges she faced in combating issues affecting Women and vulnerable people in her country.
“She has remained dogged in her determination to selflessly serve those in distress and ordinary citizens of her country through her laudable initiatives and interventions.”
