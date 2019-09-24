President Muhammadu Buhari has warned world leaders that a poor Africa will be a drag on the rest of the world if not properly developed.

The Nigerian president said this during his address at the ongoing 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

While speaking on the post-World War II alliances that "catalysed a great economic revival globally", Buhari said Africa is still playing catch up.

He said, "A developed Africa will not be antagonistic to industrialised countries but will become friends and partners in prosperity, security and development.

"A prosperous Africa will mean greater prosperity for the rest of the world. A poor Africa will be a drag on the rest of the world. Is this what the international community wants?

"A coordinated multilateral effort should be set in motion to utilise and maximise the use of the enormous resources on the African continent for the benefit of all nations. Investing partners will be able to recoup their investments manifold over time."

The 76-year-old noted that despite Africa's skills, manpower and natural resources, the continent lacks capital and needs investment from industrial countries to grow sufficiently.

"We request you to come and partner with us to develop the continent for the benefit of all.

"Africa charges you with the singular task of initiating the effort we are calling for," he appealed.

The president described poverty as one of greatest challenges facing the world and that its eradication is required for achieving sustainable development.

Nigeria is home to the highest number of people living in extreme poverty with over 94 million living on less than $1.90 (N684) a day.

Weeks after he was sworn in for a second term, Buhari promised to uplift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

While speaking on Tuesday, he said efforts such as his administration's National Social Investment Programme will help lessen and eventually eliminate mass poverty in Africa.

"At the core of our efforts to build an inclusive society, our programmes are focused on youth and women empowerment," he said of NSIP.

Buhari said Nigeria will work tirelessly to uphold due process and promised world leaders that the nation is committed to strengthening partnerships for the benefit of humanity.