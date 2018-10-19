Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Unemployment: opposition lacks moral right to blame Buhari

Unemployment: Opposition lacks moral right to blame Buhari

The minister who was a guest at the New Africa Magazine, said the previous administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) created the unemployment that the present administration was addressing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Our efforts were unsuccessful – Buhari tells father of dead aid worker play Unemployment: Opposition lacks moral right to blame Buhari (AFP/File)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said on Thursday in London that the opposition lacked the moral right to blame President Muhammadu Buhari–led administration for unemployment in the country.

The minister who was a guest at the New Africa Magazine, said the previous administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) created the unemployment that the present administration was addressing.

Fielding questions from the editorial board of the best-selling Pan-African magazine, the minister said that the government had created millions of job through right policies and programme.

“The opposition created the unemployment. As at the time when the nation was earning so much billions of dollars from oil, they left the infrastructure to decay and corruption was at the peak.

“What we have done when we came in was to stop the pillage and bleeding and start massive investment in critical infrastructure which is key to generating jobs.

“Our records are there for the people to see,’’ he said.

The minister stressed that the Buhari’s administration had done a lot in fixing the economy through right policies and programmes as well as deployment of resources.

Specifically, Mohammed said the government was investing massively in infrastructure to revive the economy and the fund so far deployed in the area in three years was more than that of the PDP’s 16 years.

He said the government had been funding all the projects abandoned by the PDP led government including the Mambilla power project, roads including Lagos-Ibadan dual carriage way, Abuja-Kano expressway, East-West road and the second Niger bridge among others.

He said the Buhari administration had diversified the economy and reduced the importation of rice staple from 480,000MT to 25,000MT, thereby, saving five billion dollars hitherto spent on its importation daily.

The minister noted that the official blocking of importation of rice and the support by government through the Anchor Borrower Programme had encouraged local production of the staple.

Mohammed added that not less than 21 integrated rice mills had been in optimum operation through the programme.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Read how Boko Haram killed Red Cross staff Hauwa Limanbullet
2 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet
3 2 notorious thugs reported dead following a clash in Bariga and its...bullet

Related Articles

Saraki to contest for Senate seat after losing PDP's presidential ticket
Reps step down debate on Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill
Coalition begins mobilisation for Buhari’s re-election
NHIS suspends Usman Yusuf as national secretary indefinitely
Ogun assembly confirms Dipeolu as new Chief Judge
2019: Atiku can’t beat Buhari – Tony Momoh
Atiku says online scheme is scamming Nigerians with his name
Politics Nigeria’s foreign debt is skyrocketing and the Senate is warning the government to look inward for revenue
Senate confirms Durnnguwa’s as NPC commissioner
Osinbajo says no plans to sell Ajaokuta Steel Plant

Local

Buhari assures envoys of stronger ties, lauds S/Arabia’s immigration policies
Buhari assures envoys of stronger ties, lauds S/Arabia’s immigration policies
Oil thieves cause of pipeline fire incident in Abia – NNPC
Oil thieves cause of pipeline fire incident in Abia – NNPC
SON protects Nigerians from China drugs made with human flesh
SON vows to protect Nigerians from consuming Chinese drugs made with human flesh
Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose
Fayose disagrees with Fayemi, DMO over Ekiti debt profile
X
Advertisement