Unemployment not an excuse to become criminals, EFCC chairman Bawa warns Nigerian youths

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Bawa says youths are the the biggest culprits committing economic crimes.

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, wants Nigerian youths to help the agency banish corruption and economic crimes from Nigeria [Twitter/@officialEFCC]
The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has warned Nigerian youths that the harsh economic condition of the country is not an excuse for them to resort to crime.

Nigeria's unemployment rate stands at a staggering 33.3% , with young people between the ages of 15 and 35 the most affected.

In a message delivered to corps members at some orientations camps across the country on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Bawa noted that youths are the the biggest culprits committing economic crimes.

He warned that internet fraud is not a sustainable way of life, and called on youths to embrace hard work instead of lamenting that things are not right with the country.

"The fact that the rate of unemployment is high should not be an excuse to resort to crimes.

"Acts of criminality might deliver wealth in the short term, but ultimately there will be misery and gnashing of teeth," he said.

The 41-year-old urged youths to instead become 'foot soldiers' to help the anti-graft agency banish corruption and economic crimes from Nigeria.

