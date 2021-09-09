Nigeria's unemployment rate stands at a staggering 33.3% , with young people between the ages of 15 and 35 the most affected.

In a message delivered to corps members at some orientations camps across the country on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Bawa noted that youths are the the biggest culprits committing economic crimes.

He warned that internet fraud is not a sustainable way of life, and called on youths to embrace hard work instead of lamenting that things are not right with the country.

"The fact that the rate of unemployment is high should not be an excuse to resort to crimes.

"Acts of criminality might deliver wealth in the short term, but ultimately there will be misery and gnashing of teeth," he said.