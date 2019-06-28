An unemployed man, Joseph Opeseyi, on Friday appeared in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly threatening to ”take care of” the traditional monarch of Oto-Awori, Oba Josiah Aina.

Opeseyi, 56, whose address was not provided, is charged with two counts of breach of peace and threat to life.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Akpan Nkem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 11, at about 6pm at the Oloto of Oto-Awori private residence, Oto-Awori in Ijanikin Lagos.

Nkem alleged that the accused threatened the life of Oba Aina, by sending him a text message, saying he will ”take of the monarch and his family”.

He said that Opeseyi also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by sending series of abusive text messages to the monarch.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 56(a) and 166 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised).

After the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until July 23 for mention.