Ms Åsa Regnér, the Assistant Secretary General and UN Women Deputy Executive Director, is on a visit to Nigeria to gain first-hand insight into UN Women’s work in the country and strengthen partnerships with government and key stakeholders.

The information is in a statement by Maimuna Aboki, the Communications Associate, UN Women Nigeria, on Monday in Abuja.

Aboki stated that Regner would be in Nigeria between Oct. 20 and Oct. 25.

She added that Regner, also a Deputy Executive Director for Normative Support, UN System Coordination and Programme,

would meet key Federal Government officials, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Regner would also visit the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama; the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, among others.

She added that the official would interact with UN partners, members from the donor and diplomatic community, the private sector and civil society organisations.

According to Aboki, Regnér will also conduct a field visit to the Internally Displaced Persons community in Maiduguri.

The visit, she noted, was to enable Regnér to have first-hand information about some of the initiatives being undertaken by UN Women and partners to build resilience of women affected by the insurgency.

Aboki said Regnér would also hold discussions with the humanitarian agencies supporting recovery efforts in North East Nigeria.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that UN Women is the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women working to ensure that every woman and girl exercised her rights and lived up to her full potential.

UN Women was established to accelerate progress in meeting the needs of girls and women worldwide.

UN Women is a trusted partner for advocates and decision-makers from all walks of life and a global champion for women and girls.

In Nigeria, women and girls constitute more than half of the population, but still do not have sufficient access nor opportunities to realise their full potential as agents of change who can provide solutions to some of the country’s pressing issues.