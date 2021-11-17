RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UN urges Nigeria to Implement EndSARS Panel’s recommendations

The United Nations has called on the Federal Government to implement the recommendation of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution set up to investigate issues surrounding the #EndSARS Protests of 2020.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu shows President Muhammadu Buhari a photo album of destruction recorded in Lagos during #EndSARS protests in October 2020. (Presidency)
UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon said in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, that the submission of the report of the panel was a welcome development.

“I welcome the submission to the Lagos State Governor, H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of the reports of the judicial panel on claims of brutality and shooting in the Lekki area of Lagos State, during the 2020 #EndSARS protests,” he said.

Kallon noted that the submission of the findings of the judicial panel would accelerate the process of justice and accountability.

“I urge the government to implement the recommendations of the judicial panel of inquiry to rebuild trust and start the process of healing and reconciliation.” He added.

