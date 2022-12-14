ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UN supports 3m insurgency victims in North East – Official

News Agency Of Nigeria

The United Nations has provided humanitarian support to over three million people affected by insurgency in the North East in 2022, its Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Matthias Schmale, has said.

Mr Matthias Schmale, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria speaking to newsmen in Maiduguri on Wednesday.
Mr Matthias Schmale, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria speaking to newsmen in Maiduguri on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to him, 2.2 million of those affected were displaced and living in camps and communities, while the 2022 flood has further worsened the plight of the people.

The humanitarian coordinator said they had commenced preparation of the 2023 intervention which could reach up to five million people, depending on available resources.

“We are thinking of how we can work with others including government support for the many people displaced by the conflict.

“We are worried about nutrition and this year is over 300, 000 children that were at risk of acute malnutrition. Next year is 370, 000 children.

“Significant challenges remain and that’s why we as humanitarian community are planning to work for at least another two years,” Schmale said.

The humanitarian coordinator was in Borno for meetings with UN agencies and NGOs to review the progress of UN humanitarian interventions in the North East.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Schmale who held a meeting with Borno Deputy Governor also visited some areas of UN activities in Borno.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu's early exit at Minna rally not due to health concerns - APC-PCC

Tinubu's early exit at Minna rally not due to health concerns - APC-PCC

Oodua group adopts Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

Oodua group adopts Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

Church warns politicians against using its programmes for political campaigns

Church warns politicians against using its programmes for political campaigns

UN supports 3m insurgency victims in North East – Official

UN supports 3m insurgency victims in North East – Official

Labour Party postpones Ekiti, Ondo presidential rallies

Labour Party postpones Ekiti, Ondo presidential rallies

Pulse Picks: The 5 biggest political losers in 2022

Pulse Picks: The 5 biggest political losers in 2022

Adamawa Govt. approves N1.02bn road contract variations

Adamawa Govt. approves N1.02bn road contract variations

Again, Buhari says he's done his best for Nigeria

Again, Buhari says he's done his best for Nigeria

2023: Don’t abandon me, PDP gov candidate begs Awori people

2023: Don’t abandon me, PDP gov candidate begs Awori people

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@Femigbaja]

Sanwo-Olu impregnated my mother in 1994 - Delta man claims he's gov's son

Burnt INEC office [Premium Times/Cletus Ukpong]

BREAKING: 3 killed as gunmen bomb INEC headquarters in Imo state

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Breaking: DSS gives NNPCL, marketers 48 hours to end fuel scarcity

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

No going back on withdrawal limits policy, Emefiele insists