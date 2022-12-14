UN supports 3m insurgency victims in North East – Official

According to him, 2.2 million of those affected were displaced and living in camps and communities, while the 2022 flood has further worsened the plight of the people.

The humanitarian coordinator said they had commenced preparation of the 2023 intervention which could reach up to five million people, depending on available resources.

“We are thinking of how we can work with others including government support for the many people displaced by the conflict.

“We are worried about nutrition and this year is over 300, 000 children that were at risk of acute malnutrition. Next year is 370, 000 children.

“Significant challenges remain and that’s why we as humanitarian community are planning to work for at least another two years,” Schmale said.

The humanitarian coordinator was in Borno for meetings with UN agencies and NGOs to review the progress of UN humanitarian interventions in the North East.