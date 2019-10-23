Mark Lowcock, the UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit on Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno.

Lowcock said that the affected persons were resettled in their ancestral homes, sequel to the combined efforts of the Nigerian government, military and humanitarian organizations.

He, however, expressed concern over the sufferings being experienced by the people due to the insurgency.

Lowcock suggested that the humanitarian crises bedeviling the sub-region be address by combined response of the military and humanitarian actors, to enhance stabilization and recovery process.

UN aid chief Mark Lowcock speaks to the media in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on November 29, 2018 AFP

Lowcock revealed that about 1.8 million people were in need of humanitarian support in the region, hence the need for collaboration by all stakeholders.

In her remarks, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mts Sadiya Farouk, observed that lack of synergy between the organizations was a major obstacle militating against effective humanitarian response in the region.

She explained that the ministry was established to facilitate strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and response, social inclusion, as well as protection programmes.

“Lack of synergy and coordination remained a cause of the gaps; we hope to rectify the shortcomings and work for a better Nigeria with serious humanitarian response in the country.

“I note that the military in the last couple of years, contributed significantly to securing and maintaining peace in the northeast.

“Their services to the nation come with great sacrifices including officers and men paying the ultimate price to ensure peace and unity of Nigeria.

“Similarly, humanitarian agencies within the last 9 years, worked in tandem with the Federal Government, especially in the northeast,to provide nutritional, health, food and other programmes in the most affected states, which is very appreciative.

“I wish to add that the military and humanitarian organizations have provided security, aid and relief to millions of Nigerian in keeping to their mandate,” she said.

Responding, Zulum, said that the state government, in collaboration with the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), had adopted proactive mechanism to monitor activities of organizations operating in the state.

Zulum said that a team comprising of the organizations, military and other security agencies would be put in place to address any impasse and enhance humanitarian response.

He lauded the UN and other organizations over the humanitarian interventions designed to provide life-saving assistance to displaced communities in the state.