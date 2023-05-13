UN deputy chief to attend Nigeria governors’ induction forum

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary General said this at a news conference at the UN headquarters, New York, on Friday.

“She has been invited to attend the 2023 Nigeria Governors’ Induction Forum for new and returning Governors that will get underway on Monday, May 14.

“During the Opening Ceremony, the Deputy Secretary-General will give a keynote address on the topic “The Task of Nation Building”.

“She will also meet with senior Government officials, the diplomatic community and of course the UN team in Nigeria,’’ he said.

According to the spokesperson, Mohammed will be back in New York on May 16.

In a related development, Dujarric said that the Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres would be going to Jamaica on Sunday and on Monday, he would meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“They will discuss a wide range of issues, including the impact of the climate crisis in the Caribbean and the upcoming mid-term review of the global framework for disaster risk reduction.

“They will also discuss the situation in Haiti and how to involve the international community more strongly.

“Also, to involve Jamaica’s leadership in efforts to reform the global financial architecture so that developing countries, including middle-income countries, can restructure and sustainably manage debt.

“To sustainably manage debt as well as access, technology and finance at affordable rates to invest for growth and inclusive, sustainable development,’’ Dujarric said.

Jamaica is the co-chair of the Group of Friends on Financing for Development, alongside Canada.