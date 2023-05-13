The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UN deputy chief to attend Nigeria governors’ induction forum

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesperson said the Secretary-General would return to New York on Monday night.

Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Amina Mohammed
Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Amina Mohammed

Recommended articles

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary General said this at a news conference at the UN headquarters, New York, on Friday.

“She has been invited to attend the 2023 Nigeria Governors’ Induction Forum for new and returning Governors that will get underway on Monday, May 14.

“During the Opening Ceremony, the Deputy Secretary-General will give a keynote address on the topic “The Task of Nation Building”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She will also meet with senior Government officials, the diplomatic community and of course the UN team in Nigeria,’’ he said.

According to the spokesperson, Mohammed will be back in New York on May 16.

In a related development, Dujarric said that the Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres would be going to Jamaica on Sunday and on Monday, he would meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“They will discuss a wide range of issues, including the impact of the climate crisis in the Caribbean and the upcoming mid-term review of the global framework for disaster risk reduction.

“They will also discuss the situation in Haiti and how to involve the international community more strongly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, to involve Jamaica’s leadership in efforts to reform the global financial architecture so that developing countries, including middle-income countries, can restructure and sustainably manage debt.

“To sustainably manage debt as well as access, technology and finance at affordable rates to invest for growth and inclusive, sustainable development,’’ Dujarric said.

Jamaica is the co-chair of the Group of Friends on Financing for Development, alongside Canada.

The spokesperson said the Secretary-General would return to New York on Monday night.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You're joking if you think I'm on transit - Obi reaffirms presidential bid

You're joking if you think I'm on transit - Obi reaffirms presidential bid

JTF destroys illegally refined petroleum products in Akwa Ibom

JTF destroys illegally refined petroleum products in Akwa Ibom

UN deputy chief to attend Nigeria governors’ induction forum

UN deputy chief to attend Nigeria governors’ induction forum

Albino Foundation to Tinubu: Appoint persons with disabilities into your cabinet

Albino Foundation to Tinubu: Appoint persons with disabilities into your cabinet

Niger Delta youths reject zoning of 10th NASS principal offices to regions

Niger Delta youths reject zoning of 10th NASS principal offices to regions

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

NYSC@50: DG visits Lagos orientation camp

NYSC@50: DG visits Lagos orientation camp

CDS defends army at panel probing Reuters abortion claims

CDS defends army at panel probing Reuters abortion claims

Katsina govt lights up 200 rural communities

Katsina govt lights up 200 rural communities

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth

Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport.

BREAKING: Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport

One of the students of Regina Pacis Secondary School, Onitsha in Anambra State behind the Smart Sticks for the blind. [ChannelsTV]

Anambra students invent smart walking sticks for the blind

King Charles III is the traditional leader of the United Kingdom and head of the Commonwealth countries. [Forbes]

God don butter my bread - Throwback to when King Charles spoke pidgin in Nigeria