In a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Stéphane Dujarric, in New York, Guterres called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

“The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about reports that civilians have been executed, and others abducted, by an armed group in northern Borno State, northeastern Nigeria.

“He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of Nigeria.

“The Secretary-General recalls that attacks by a party to an armed conflict that target civilians, aid workers, and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law.

“Those responsible for these atrocities must be held accountable.

“International human rights law and international humanitarian law must be fully respected, and all civilians in Nigeria must be protected,” the secretary-general said.

Media reports say no fewer than four humanitarian workers were killed and two others abducted when suspected Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a humanitarian convoy near Maiduguri.