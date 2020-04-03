Speaking during a virtual news briefing in New York on Thursday, Guterres singled out Nigeria as one of the developing countries that have “shown a remarkable capacity to respond’’.

“I have to say this; some of these developing countries have shown a remarkable capacity to respond.

“I was quite impressed to see, for instance, Nigeria putting in place and immediately establishing a hospital.

“And I saw difficulties in countries that are much more developed to do quickly the same,’’ Guterres said in response to a question.