Umahi vows to purge corrupt elements from Ministry of Works

Speaking at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Umahi revealed his plans after a crucial meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Umahi, who heads the Ministry of Works, disclosed his intention to collaborate with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to prosecute officials implicated in corrupt practices.

He alleged that certain individuals within the ministry were sabotaging the government's agenda by siding with contractors who opposed the administration's plan to adopt concrete reinforcement for road construction nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media, Umahi expressed his resolve to confront the challenges posed by those benefiting from the existing corrupt system within the ministry.

He stated, "There are some elements within that are also fighting me, who are also benefiting from the system, and that is the greatest problem we have, and I just pretended. I will flush those elements out and send them to ICPC to handle them because nobody can hold this country to ransom."

The minister revealed that President Tinubu had thrown his weight behind the adoption of the new policy, signaling a significant shift in the administration's approach to road construction.

Umahi highlighted the benefits of using concrete reinforcement, such as reduced costs and the promotion of local cement production over the importation of bitumen.