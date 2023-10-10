ADVERTISEMENT
Umahi vows to purge corrupt elements from Ministry of Works

Ima Elijah

Minister Umahi gains President Tinubu’s support for concrete road policy.

Minister Dave Umahi.
Minister Dave Umahi.

Speaking at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Umahi revealed his plans after a crucial meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Umahi, who heads the Ministry of Works, disclosed his intention to collaborate with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to prosecute officials implicated in corrupt practices.

He alleged that certain individuals within the ministry were sabotaging the government's agenda by siding with contractors who opposed the administration's plan to adopt concrete reinforcement for road construction nationwide.

Addressing the media, Umahi expressed his resolve to confront the challenges posed by those benefiting from the existing corrupt system within the ministry.

He stated, "There are some elements within that are also fighting me, who are also benefiting from the system, and that is the greatest problem we have, and I just pretended. I will flush those elements out and send them to ICPC to handle them because nobody can hold this country to ransom."

The minister revealed that President Tinubu had thrown his weight behind the adoption of the new policy, signaling a significant shift in the administration's approach to road construction.

Umahi highlighted the benefits of using concrete reinforcement, such as reduced costs and the promotion of local cement production over the importation of bitumen.

Umahi also warned contractors against dubious practices, citing instances where some secured multiple projects but deployed minimal resources to the sites. He stressed the need for contractors to fulfill their obligations promptly and efficiently.

Ima Elijah

