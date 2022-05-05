RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Umahi urges FG to take over Ebonyi university teaching hospital

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umahi made the appeal at Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area, of the state during the inauguration of hospital by President Muhammadu Buhari as part of his two-day official visit to the state.

Gov Umahi (VanguardNGR)
Gov Umahi (VanguardNGR)

The governor said that the request became necessary because the scope of the hospital was beyond the management of any state.

Recommended articles

“I had earlier pleaded with the president to approve the takeover and he said that we should go and celebrate and we have been celebrating since then.

“It is good that the president is inaugurating the edifice and I am tempted to call it a Federal Teaching Hospital,” he said.

He also said the hospital would go a long way in solving the medical tourism challenges of the country as it has the best facilities obtainable anywhere in the world.

“The hospital has a heart surgery department, the best Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI) machines, among other top class facilities,” he said.

Umahi thanked Buhari for his assistance towards the construction of the King David University of Medical Sciences which he described as a Centre of Excellence.

“The edifice is three years old and was constructed through direct labour.

“Whatever work done on the project was executed by our people and we are happy to witness its fruition,” he said.

He said that the twin flyover which passes through the university was built at the cost N2 billion and was 700 metres in length.

“The dualised road which also passes through the university connects Mpu in Enugu,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari while inaugurating the projects commended the governor for ensuring they were of high quality.

“I am not an engineer of any discipline but I can see the quality with my eyes.

“I am highly impressed with this performance and the project appears durable,” Buhari said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Pastor Tunde Bakare obtains APC presidential form

2023: Pastor Tunde Bakare obtains APC presidential form

Former Abia Deputy Speaker files suit to stop PDP primaries

Former Abia Deputy Speaker files suit to stop PDP primaries

DMO says many states lack the capacity to repay overdue debts

DMO says many states lack the capacity to repay overdue debts

Umahi urges FG to take over Ebonyi university teaching hospital

Umahi urges FG to take over Ebonyi university teaching hospital

FG denies knowing why ASUU is on strike

FG denies knowing why ASUU is on strike

Lagos Senator weeps after receiving free nomination forms to contest in Ogun

Lagos Senator weeps after receiving free nomination forms to contest in Ogun

Police take over PDP office

Police take over PDP office

Tight security as Buhari visits Ebonyi

Tight security as Buhari visits Ebonyi

Ogun governor’s ex-aide pleads guilty to $350,000 fraud in US

Ogun governor’s ex-aide pleads guilty to $350,000 fraud in US

Trending

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks.

EFCC declares 4 Rivers govt officials wanted over alleged N117bn fraud

EFCC declares 4 Rivers govt officials wanted over alleged N117bn fraud.

Breaking: 3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos

3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos [Pulse]

2023: Aso Rock Imam advises Buhari to prepare for uncertainties

President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)