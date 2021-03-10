Umahi made the pledge on Wednesday in Abakalki during the closing ceremony of the inaugural #EndSARS youth summit organised by the state in adherence to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive.

The governor said that no fewer than 75 of youths who participated in the one-week event would be groomed in film acting to make them future movie stars.

“We would collaborate with veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji, who offered tutorials during the summit, to groom future movie stars from Ebonyi.

“Soccer icons Nwankwo Kanu and Peter Rufai, who also mentored the youth, would assist in harnessing the football and general sporting talents of the youth,” he said.

He noted that the participating youth would be organised as a unit while the summit’s organising committee would be retained to continue coordinating the youth’s engagements.

“The participating youth in addition to the five youth, women and elders selected from each of the 13 local government areas of the state would be empowered immediately in various entrepreneurial ventures.

“They would be adequately trained and given N2 million each to commence various ventures as this is apart from the N3 billion #EndSARS empowerment programme,” he said.

Umahi thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for directing that the summit be convened in states of the federation, noting that security challenges affected its convening in some states.

“I fully supported the #EndSARS protests and despite the fact the Satan reared its head towards the protest’s end, it still achieved its aims,” he said.

Mr Eze Nwachukwu, Chairman of the summit’s organising committee said that over 1,500 youths participated in it and changed their perceptions about governance and general societal issues.

“The youth are grateful to the governor for convening the summit and the Ebonyi society would feel its impact through the re-orientation of the youth.

Kanu, former Super Eagles captain and two-time African Footballer of the Year, urged the youth not to allow their various backgrounds affect the pursuit of their ambitions.

Rufai, former Super Eagles and Stationery Stores of Lagos goalkeeper, urged youths to effectively combine their sporting endeavours with education to achieve success in life.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that distinguished Nigerians from various segments of national life, tutored the youth on ways of achieving success in various fields.