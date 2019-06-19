Umahi also swore-in Dr Offor Okorie as Chief of Staff (COS) and Mr Clement Nweke as Principal Secretary to the Governor respectively.

During a ceremony held at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, the governor swore-in Mr Cletus Ofeke, as the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

Other officers sworn-in are: Mr Joseph Ekummanka, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Abuja Liaison Office, Mr Nchekwube Anako Special Assistant (SA) on Security and Utility for Abakaliki Capital City, Mr Benedict Nworie, SA on Security and Utility, Ebonyi North zone.

Also, Nwoba Onyekachi was sworn-in as SA on Security and Utility for Ebonyi Central zone and Chika Nwangele as SA on Security and Utility for Ebonyi South zone.

Speaking during the event, Umahi urged the appointees to discharge their duties creditably and in line with the promises of the current administration.

The governor told them to regard their appointments as a call to service and not for self-enrichment, saying: “this administration will not condone corrupt practices from any government official’’.

“We have brought down the overhead by 50 per cent and we have been running the state, you must make the state not to leak because the overhead is now 50 per cent, there is no money anywhere.

“Do not work to please me, every one of you is a potential governor, do your work to strengthen governance; when matters come to you, take decisions and do not bring raw documents to the governor.’’

Umahi used the occasion to restate his administration’s commitment to the fight against cultism and other forms of criminality in the state.

“As a government, we shall press terrorism charges against any appointee found to be a member of any secret cult,” he said.

He also charged the new officials to maintain fiscal discipline by working closely with Permanent Secretaries, who were the chief accounting officers of the ministries.