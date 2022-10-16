Umahi suspends traditional ruler indefinitely over killings in his domain
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has suspended the traditional ruler of Isinkwo community in Onicha Local Government Area, Mr Josephat Ikengwu over spate of killings in his domain.
Ugbala noted that Ikengwu had failed in his responsibility to stop the killings in the community.
“Consequently, he is to return all government property in his possession, including his official vehicle, to the SSG on or before close of work on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022,’’ Ugbala stated.
