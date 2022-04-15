RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Umahi suspends Permanent Secretary for extorting money from civil servants

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has suspended the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, Mr Martin Uguru, indefinitely for extortion of civil servants.

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi [thewillnigeria]
Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi [thewillnigeria]

The suspension which took effect from April 1, 2022, is contained in a statement issued in Abakaliki on Friday by the Principal Secretary to the governor, Chief Emmanuel Obasi.

Recommended articles

Obasi stated that Gov. Umahi condemned the collection of kickback from recently promoted civil servants in which the permanent secretary was found complicit.

“The money demanded by civil servants in charge of the process, was for the typing and collection of the document containing details of the promotion, they claimed.

“The governor directed the Secretary to the State Government to issue the letter of indefinite suspension to the permanent secretary for his complicity in the scam.

“All heads of administration and persons involved in this exploitation are to forfeit one month’s salary each.

“The concerned heads of administration are hereby directed to fully refund all monies collected from the newly-promoted civil servants.

“The refund should be paid directly to their bank accounts and such officials should submit the bank tellers to the Principal Secretary to the governor within 48 hours.

“Failure to comply with this directive attracts dismissal from the state civil service,’’ the statement read.

The statement observed that if there were requirements to process relevant promotion documents as claimed, such requirements should be brought to the notice of the state governor by the Office of the Head of service.

“That is the proper thing to do rather than resorting to exploitation of the newly-promoted civil servants,’’ the statement read.

Gov. Umahi also directed the posting of the Permanent Secretary in charge of the state’s Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) to the Office of Head of Service in acting capacity.

“The concerned official will still be in charge of UBEB.

“The permanent secretary, Ministry of Trade and Investment is posted to the Ministry of Business Development with immediate effect,’’ Obasi stated.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Falana asks FG to grant presidential pardon to petty thieves

Falana asks FG to grant presidential pardon to petty thieves

LCC suspends tolling resumption at Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

LCC suspends tolling resumption at Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

Gunmen attack: INEC suspends voter registration at 54 centres in Imo

Gunmen attack: INEC suspends voter registration at 54 centres in Imo

NSCDC arrests 8 tanker drivers for allegedly transporting fake diesel

NSCDC arrests 8 tanker drivers for allegedly transporting fake diesel

Tuberculosis: Infected people shouldn't sleep in same room with loved ones - Expert

Tuberculosis: Infected people shouldn't sleep in same room with loved ones - Expert

Taraba politicians jubilate at the release of Jolly Nyame from prison

Taraba politicians jubilate at the release of Jolly Nyame from prison

Umahi suspends Permanent Secretary for extorting money from civil servants

Umahi suspends Permanent Secretary for extorting money from civil servants

FGM: O-Shot therapy can make genitally mutilated females enjoy s*x

FGM: O-Shot therapy can make genitally mutilated females enjoy s*x

Buhari salutes Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi at 75

Buhari salutes Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi at 75

Trending

Ngige says he’s tired of ASUU going on strike every time it disagrees with FG

Chris-Ngige (PMNewsNG)

EFCC arrests Anambra's ex-First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, ther former first lady of Anambra state (Premium TIMES)

Simon Harry dies 7 months after his appointment as Statistician-General of the Federation

Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr Simon Harry. [Tribune]

Miyetti Allah kicks as bandits kill Chairman in Abuja

National secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Usman Baba-Ngelzarma