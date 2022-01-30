RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Umahi suspends Ebonyi College Registrar over improper recruitment

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, has suspended Mrs Chinyere Ayama, Registrar of the State College of Education, Ikwo, in Ikwo Local Government Area (LGA) over improper recruitment.

Governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi (The Nigerian Voice)
Governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi (The Nigerian Voice)

This is coming barely three days after the suspension of the Provost and Bursar of the institution.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Governor had, on January 26, suspended the Provost of the institution, Prof. Benedict Mbam, and the Bursar, Mrs Felicia Orisi.

The suspension notice is contained in a statement issued by Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government, on Saturday in Abakaliki.

According to the statement, the suspension of the Registrar is sequel to more briefs on the matter.

“The officer should immediately hand over to the next in rank in the office. The college and the public are to note that all the recruitments and appointments in question stand nullified.

“Also, as the report of the Executive Council Committee investigating the matter is being awaited, all concerned are to take note and adhere strictly to the directives,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Umahi suspends Ebonyi College Registrar over improper recruitment

Umahi suspends Ebonyi College Registrar over improper recruitment

NDLEA arrests 3 transborder traffickers; intercepts imported Loud in Lagos

NDLEA arrests 3 transborder traffickers; intercepts imported Loud in Lagos

2023: We're not searching for a replacement for Sanwo-Olu - GAC

2023: We're not searching for a replacement for Sanwo-Olu - GAC

EFCC detains VON D-G over alleged misappropriation of N1.3bn

EFCC detains VON D-G over alleged misappropriation of N1.3bn

E-ticketing is the way to go – NRC

E-ticketing is the way to go – NRC

How Igbobi College shaped my life — Osinbajo

How Igbobi College shaped my life — Osinbajo

Agbo: Experts disagree over efficacy of local herbs combination

Agbo: Experts disagree over efficacy of local herbs combination

You're coming into NDLEA at a good time - Marwa tells newly trained officers

You're coming into NDLEA at a good time - Marwa tells newly trained officers

No promotion fraud at FRSC - Official

No promotion fraud at FRSC - Official

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

Presidency mocks Gov Ortom over unpaid salaries and pensions in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom