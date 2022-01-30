This is coming barely three days after the suspension of the Provost and Bursar of the institution.
Umahi suspends Ebonyi College Registrar over improper recruitment
Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, has suspended Mrs Chinyere Ayama, Registrar of the State College of Education, Ikwo, in Ikwo Local Government Area (LGA) over improper recruitment.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Governor had, on January 26, suspended the Provost of the institution, Prof. Benedict Mbam, and the Bursar, Mrs Felicia Orisi.
The suspension notice is contained in a statement issued by Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government, on Saturday in Abakaliki.
According to the statement, the suspension of the Registrar is sequel to more briefs on the matter.
“The officer should immediately hand over to the next in rank in the office. The college and the public are to note that all the recruitments and appointments in question stand nullified.
“Also, as the report of the Executive Council Committee investigating the matter is being awaited, all concerned are to take note and adhere strictly to the directives,” he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng