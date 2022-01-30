Umahi suspends Ebonyi College Registrar over improper recruitment

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Governor had, on January 26, suspended the Provost of the institution, Prof. Benedict Mbam, and the Bursar, Mrs Felicia Orisi.

The suspension notice is contained in a statement issued by Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government, on Saturday in Abakaliki.

According to the statement, the suspension of the Registrar is sequel to more briefs on the matter.

“The officer should immediately hand over to the next in rank in the office. The college and the public are to note that all the recruitments and appointments in question stand nullified.