Umahi serves termination notice on contractor of Enugu-Port Harcourt Highway

Nurudeen Shotayo

The minister gave the directive during an inspection of the work progress on the highway on Sunday.

Minister of Works, David Umahi (in white shirt) during a project inspection tour.
Minister of Works, David Umahi (in white shirt) during a project inspection tour. [Twitter:@FMWHNIG]

According to Umahi, the reason for the termination was for non-performance. He also vowed that the Federal Government would no longer tolerate contractors, who deploy delay tactics to escalate construction costs.

He made these known during an inspection tour to monitor work progress at the Ozuaku section of the Enugu- Port Harcourt expressway after the Imo bridge.

He said, “I’ve just directed that they should issue them 14 days termination notice using all due process on construction. After 14 days, if they fail to do what we have asked them to do, then we will have to do the termination notice.”

“We will no longer tolerate the situation where contractors will put blank ranks on site. And they will be escalating construction costs by delaying the completion of the project date.

”We have reached an agreement in the Ministry of Works that in the coming weeks, all non-performing contracts using due process will be terminated and re-awarded,” Umahi added.

“It is very important to appreciate all the efforts of Mr. President who has been providing funds for our road infrastructure projects; which is very, very good," the minister said as he stressed the imperative of his ministry to deliver quality highways to Nigerians.

He said President Bola Tinubu deserves commendation for providing huge resources for the road network in the country despite inheriting over 3,000 road projects from the previous administration.

“So it’s kudos to Mr. President and it shows that Mr. President is very, very sensitive to our road infrastructure needs. And so we must do everything to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, irrespective or notwithstanding any blackmail,” he concluded.

