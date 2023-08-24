The minister said this on Thursday, August 24, 2023, while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Comparing his road projects in Ebony with the ones by the Federal Government, Umahi said some of the road projects by the FG were poorly constructed.

He said, “When I was on the Abuja-Lokoja Road, I discovered that the asphalt was flowing. And if you enter that road with speed, that is the end of such a person,”

“I did 3,500 kilometres of concrete road in Ebonyi State, and it is maintenance-free. For 50 years, you will not maintain it.”

The immediate-past governor of Ebonyi also said the Tinubu administration is ready to provide funds for the construction of quality roads in the country, even though the government intends to reduce the cost of construction.

He said, “We are looking at the figures but it looks like a lot of contractors are not willing, but I will make them to make the change — we are all engineers.

“I am telling them your profit, I will protect whatever thing you want to make but, let’s help Nigeria, let’s build a road that will last and the funny thing is that the government — the President will give out the money.”

Earlier, the minister slammed contractors for the quality of work on some of the projects he has inspected.

