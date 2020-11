The sack is contained in a statement signed by Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

The affected officers, according to the statement, include Cletus Ogbonna, John Osi, Tochukwu Ali and Olachi Arua.

“All affected officers are directed to handover all government property in their possession to the SSG before the close of work on Monday, Nov. 23.

“The officers are to comply strictly with this directive,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had on Nov. 20, sacked categories of aides from Ohaukwu LGA, in order to “ensure greater participation of Ebonyi people in governance”.

The affected officials included all LGA development centre coordinators, executive assistants, senior technical assistants, technical assistants, liaison officers and management committee members of development centres.