Umahi reveals why 'Tinubu is a gift to Nigeria'

The minister said his ministry was not afraid of taking big decisions and had wielded the big stick by terminating 10 contracts of erring companies.

Umahi said this on Thursday in Akure during the Federal Ministry of Works Town Hall meeting/stakeholders’ engagement on the alignment of the Ondo State with the 63km segment of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

According to Umahi, President Bola Tinubu is a gift to Nigeria by starting several legacy projects that would last beyond the current administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said the Federal Government and the state government were committed to restoring the Aiyetoro community that was currently battling sea incursion.

Umahi also said that the road, which would pass through seven states, would open up new businesses.

He assured that the design for the section of the road in the state would be concluded in November.

“We have terminated over 10 contracts of big companies and we have the mind to terminate more and you can’t dictate to us, we will tell you what we want.

“Our books are very much open. We will conclude the design (for Ondo State) in November and we will inaugurate it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have directed that all federal road controllers should give us details of roads within their domain, whether awarded or not so that by this Christmas, all federal high roads will be motorable.

“We are coming back after your election to start the Aiyetoro project, which we will construct after this one.

“Nigerians should be grateful that we have a listening President. He is committed to all sectors. This country still has a lot of potential,” he said.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State commended Tinubu for always remembering the state when it comes to legacy projects.

Aiyedatiwa, who said the project was not a political one, noted that the project had already started in other sections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He (Tinubu) is supporting us economically. I want to thank you for all the other projects in the country.

“This project will be of huge benefit to us, that is why we are going to cooperate with the Federal Government and the contractors,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Works, Akin Alabi, commended Tinubu for the initiative and the minister for working hard to get the desired results for Nigerian roads.

“We at the House of Representatives are fully behind the President and the works minister.

“Our aim is that we want Nigeria to work. We have to say bye-bye to the practice of contractors collecting money and not working.

ADVERTISEMENT

”If contractors are not in site, don’t pay them, that’s one of the biggest scams in the ministry,” he said.

A representative of the Riverine communities, Banji Okunomo, appreciated President Tinubu for deeming it important to ensure the road passes through their domain.